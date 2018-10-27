GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jenna Dewan Officially Files for Divorce from Channing Tatum 6 Months After Announcing Split

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
Actress Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum, six months after they announced their separation.

Dewan filed for divorce on Friday citing irreconcilable differences, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Step Up actress has also reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, and requested to have her daughter's name restored to her name.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up.



