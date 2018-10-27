English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jenna Dewan Officially Files for Divorce from Channing Tatum 6 Months After Announcing Split
The former couple tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up.
Actress Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum, six months after they announced their separation.
Dewan filed for divorce on Friday citing irreconcilable differences, reports mirror.co.uk.
The Step Up actress has also reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, and requested to have her daughter's name restored to her name.
