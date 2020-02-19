Jenna Dewan Reveals She is Engaged to Steve Kazee

Dancer-actress Jenna Dewan and actor Steve Kazee have taken their relationship to the next level. They have announced that they are now engaged.
The couple made the announcement on Tuesday evening with a romantic portrait and heartwarming social media captions, reports eonline.com.
"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan shared, alongside a photo that showed off her diamond ring.
Kazee took to Instagram to also announce the news. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."
Their engagement comes less than a month after they revealed that they are expecting their first child together.
Well...the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding. Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.
The actress is already mother to 6-year-old Everly Tatum with former husband and actor Channing Tatum. While the actor hasn't addressed the development publicly, sources told eonline.com that he is very "happy" for his ex-wife.
"Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source had previously said. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."
Dewan and Kazee began their romance in late 2018.
