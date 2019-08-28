Take the pledge to vote

Jenna Dewan's Car Robbed in Broad Daylight, Rs 2.15 Lakh Designer Bag Reported Stolen

Photographers reportedly caught a woman dressed in a black hoodie and dark trousers taking the purse but no arrests have been made yet.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Jenna Dewan's Car Robbed in Broad Daylight, Rs 2.15 Lakh Designer Bag Reported Stolen
Image of Jenna Dewan, courtesy of Instagram
In a broad daylight robbery, actress Jenna Dewan's car was broken into and her USD 3,000 (Rs 2.15 Lakh) designer Yves Saint Laurent bag was taken away.

According to tmz.com Jenna's car was parked here on Sunset Strip when the incident took place around Monday noon.

Jenna's beau Steve Kazee had also rushed to the spot when the County Sheriff's Department officials were attending the scene, the reports said.

Photographers reportedly caught a woman dressed in a black hoodie and dark trousers taking the purse but no arrests have been made yet.

This comes days after Jenna said she was inspired to ride the subway for the first time thanks to her beau Kazee.

