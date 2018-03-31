Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery

The pair are teaming up again in "Murder Mystery" for Netflix, having previously led 2011 romcom "Just Go with It." Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been named to the cast of "Murder Mystery," a new comedy film from Kyle Newacheck of "Workaholics." "Murder Mystery" follows a New York Police Department officer, played by Sandler, who goes vacationing with his wife (Aniston) in Europe. While there they become the prime suspects in a case concerning the death of a billionaire.James Vanderbilt, of "Independence Day: Resurgence" and the first two "Amazing Spider-Man" films, wrote the script for "Murder Mystery". The project's director, Kyle Newacheck, previously co-starred in, wrote for, directed and created episodic comedy series "Workaholics", and then "Game Over, Man" (again, Netflix) which reunited the three "Workaholics" leads in different circumstances. Anne Fletcher of "Hot Pursuit" and "27 Dresses" had previously been associated with the director's role; she helms upcoming Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald beauty queen comedy "Dumplin'."For Sandler, "Murder Mystery" marks his sixth on-camera collaboration with Netflix, starting with "The Ridiculous Six" and continuing with "The Do-Over," "Sandy Wexler," "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)," and April 2018's "The Week Of." He was nominated for a Golden Globe for "Punch-Drunk Love," a Gotham Award for "The Meyerowitz Stories," and has been nominated for 35 Golden Raspberries over the course of his career, winning seven for poorly-received 2011 effort "Jack and Jill."He returns to the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise this July as leading character Count Dracula.Aniston played Rachel Green over ten seasons of TV sitcom "Friends," receiving a Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild award for the show. After a post-"Friends" run that included the critically-panned "Rumor Has It," "Love Happens," and "Just Go with It," her performance in 2014 trauma recovery drama "Cake" resulted in additional nominations at the Golden Globes and SAGs. "The Yellow Birds," in which Aniston plays a key supporting character, was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and is due for general release in June 2018.