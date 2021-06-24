Jennifer Aniston Asked If She'd Be Interested in Getting Married Again, Her Sassy Reply Will Stun You

Jennifer Aniston’s major marriages and minor affairs have often hit the news headlines, thanks to fans who can’t seem to get enough of the ‘Friends’ star’s love life. Jennifer has been linked to plenty of fellow A-listers through the years. She was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-05. The duo recently reunited for a virtual reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Jennifer split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

Jennifer also reportedly dated the likes of John Mayer and Vince Vaughn. In a recent interview with People magazine, the actress once again opened up about her dating life. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," the actress said when asked if she would ever use the dating apps to find a partner. “Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it," she added.

As for whether she would be interested in getting married again, Jennifer said she’d rather be with a “fantastic partner." “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

For now, Jennifer is focusing on her work and “beautiful dogs." She said, “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

