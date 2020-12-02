Jennifer Aniston Begins Shooting For 'The Morning Show' Season 2

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has started filming the second season of her acclaimed series “The Morning Show”. The 51-year-old actor, who plays anchor Alex Levy on the Apple Plus show, shared her selfie in which she is seen wearing a face shield as part of safety protocol for shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Back to work,” Aniston captioned the post on Tuesday. The “Friends” alumna also shared few pictures from the set and her make-up room.

She also serves as one of the show’s executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, who plays Aniston’s co-anchor Bradley Jackson. “The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

The story is told through the lens of two complicated women (Aniston and Witherspoon) working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. The show is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Levy Neustadter are also attached as executive producers.

Returning cast members also include Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Hasan Minhaj are joining the series in its second season.