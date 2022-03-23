Jennifer Aniston Pens Down Sweet Birthday Wishes For Reese Witherspoon; Fans Say 'Green Sisters Are The Best'

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is one of themuch-lovedd celebs in Hollywood. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is very close to her friends and she never misses a chance to make merry with them. On the occasion of her on screen younger sister and her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon’s birthday, Aniston reminisced about her ‘Friends’ days with America’s Sweetheart.

The ‘We’re The Millers’ actress hopped on to Instagram and recalled her memories with the birthday girl and also shared some clips from The Morning Shows’ sets, among other pics.

The first photo is a Jennifer Aniston with Reese Witherspoon during one of the scenes from the NBC’s popular show Friends. As we scroll further we see a small clip from The Morning Show’s sets with Reese standing as she waved and sent flying kisses to Aniston.

The next photo sees Reese chilling with Aniston as they are joined by another friend during an event. Aniston and Witherspoon are seen holding champagne glasses as they enjoy their time. The last photo is an all-smiles photo of Reese, who is seen standing close to Reese as they both smile and pose for the lens. These photographs are testimony to the sweet bond the two have shared over the years.

Taking to the captions, Jennifer Aniston wrote, "It’s somebody’s birthday today. My little sister co-anchor partner in crime I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon".

For the uninitiated, the ‘Legally Blonde’actress essayed Aniston’s younger sister NBC’s much loved sitcom Friends. It ran for over a decade and still continues to reign over the hearts of people owing to its light heart comedy and lovable characters. One such character was Aniston’s on-screen snobby, wise and sweet sister Jill Green played by Witherspoon.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday greetings on Jennifer’s on screen sister. While one fan wrote, “Beautiful sisters! Happy birthday, Reese ❤️ ,” another chimed in writing, “Green’s sisters are the best” Another commented, “MY FAVORITE FRIENDSHIP .”

On the work front, Jennifer has started shooting for her upcoming Adam Sandler co-starrer crime drama Murder Mystery 2. She is all set to begin work on the next season of the AppleTV+ series The Morning Show which recently got renewed for a third season.

