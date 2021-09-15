Jennifer Aniston Calls David Schwimmer Dating Rumours Bizarre, Says 'That's My Brother'

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the popular sitcom ‘Friends’, has debunked all rumours of dating her former co-star David Schwimmer, who essayed Ross Geller, and termed it ‘bizarre’. However, Aniston knows that fans of the show would love for it to happen one day. A source had told Closer in August that the co-stars had reconnected after the Friends Reunion after they admitted that they had a crush on each other during the initial filming of Friends. The source had said that Schwimmer flew to Los Angeles to New York to spend time with Aniston.

Now, Aniston, who’s on-screen character dated Ross on Friends, told Entertainment Tonight, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

The two actors have previously admitted they both had a crush on their co-star during the early days of Friends. Schwimmer had said, “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen." Aniston had added, “It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.

“We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel." David subsequently likened the situation to “two ships passing". He reflected, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Friends starred Aniston and Schwimmer, along with Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in lead role. The highly popular series ran for ten seasons from 1994-2004. The Friends Reunion premiered on August 1 and was hosted by James Corden.

(With IANS inputs)

