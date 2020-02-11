Delhi result tally
Jennifer Aniston Congratulates Brad Pitt for His Academy Award Win at Oscars Bash
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were spotted together, yet again, at Guy Oseary’s bash following the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were spotted together, yet again, at Guy Oseary’s bash following the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.
Former lovebirds Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were spotted together, yet again, at Guy Oseary’s bash following the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.
The Friends’ actress might have given the Oscar event a miss but congratulated her ex-husband on his big win during the annual Oscars party.
According to a report in Page Six, there was no sizzle this time around and they didn’t hang out long.
The ex-flames caused waves last month when they affectionately reunited backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Brad was seen touching Jennifer's wrist and having a brief friendly chat with her.
At the SAG Award ceremony, while accepting a trophy for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad said, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. I’ve gotta add this to my Tinder profile”.
Jennifer could be seen laughing as Brad jested about his relationships and being active on Tinder.
Up next, Brad is set to produce a movie adaptation of the theatre piece titled, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and a documentary on the life of the late musician Chris Cornell.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
