Jennifer Aniston Enjoys a Ladies Night Dinner, See Pic

Actress Jennifer Aniston lit up with joy when she met a couple of her friends for a ladies night dinner in West Hollywood.

The ladies night on Thursday came just hours after Aniston met up with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, who's best known to many Friends fans as the man who created the iconic -- The Rachel -- hairdo, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress arrived outside a restaurant and made a quick bee-line to her two lady friends.

She practically jumped with joy when she hugged them.

The 50-year-old dressed up in blue jeans with a black sweater and blue-heeled boots. She rounded out her ensemble with her freshly styled hair worn long, straight and a part in the middle.

Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular debut on Instagram that sent the social media site crashing earlier in October. In her debut, Aniston shared a photo of her with fellow "Friends" alums -- Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Soon after, Guinness World Records announced in a press release that in just five hours and 16 minutes, Aniston collected one million followers, nabbing the title for fastest time to do so.

The previous record holders: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, whose joint @sussexroyal account racked up a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes in April.

