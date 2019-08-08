Jennifer Aniston Gets Nostalgic, Opens Up About How Much She Misses 'Friends'

After millions of fans requesting for a Friends reunion time and again, Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how much she misses the sitcom and her job. In a recent interview given to InStyle, Jennifer talked about her memories from the Friends days, and her words have made all the fans go nostalgic.

In the interview, Jennifer confessed that she misses those days when she was still filming Friends, in which she played the character of Rachel Green. "I miss a lot about that time," she said. Aired from 1994 to 2004, the cast of Friends cast included Jennifer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

She added, "Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go 'Aww'. Even Fred Segal (retailer), I guess. I don't know why that one got me."

Opening up about the Friends' days, she explained, "I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up."