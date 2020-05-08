Jennifer Aniston Has a Sassy Message for Covid-19 and We Can All Relate

Much like all of us, Jennifer Aniston has a few deep-seated feelings when it comes to the coronavirus. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a hilarious throwback paparazzi shot of herself to express exactly how she feels about the pandemic.

The photo shows Aniston holding back her hair, while donning an ultra-casual tank top and bright orange pants, and confidently flipping off the cameraperson who caught her minding her own business and enjoying lunch. "Dear Covid...⁣ You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT," she wrote.

Aniston, like everyone else right now, is dealing with life in quarantine as the world has been advised to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of the novel virus. The Friends actress is spending her time at home doing laundry and walking her dog to pass the time.

The 51-year-old is also making sure to dedicate some of her newfound time to doing good as well. The actress along with her Friends co-stars, including Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow, are all banding together to raise money for America's Food Fund through the All-In Challenge campaign.

Fans who donate anywhere from USD10 to USD100 toward the cause can get a chance to attend the eventual taping of the anticipated Friends reunion, which is currently postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis, reported Harper's Bazaar.

