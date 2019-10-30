Jennifer Aniston Hints at Friends Cast Reunion, Says 'We're Working on Something'

Jennifer Aniston addressed a query on a possible Friends reunion when she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and fans on social media has been excited ever since.

So much so, fan-hosted #FriendsReunion, @FriendsReunion and @FriendsReunion1 were launched in no time on Twitter. Even on Instagram, a user floated the unofficial handle @friendsreunion.

If the mere mention of a reunion of the popular show is unleashing fan frenzy on social media, it all started when Aniston appeared as a guest on DeGeneres' talk show.

Although the limelight of the show was altogether hijacked by Degeneres' kiss on Aniston's mouth, talk of a possible Friends reunion did briefly pique fan interest.

When the subject of the show came up, Aniston said: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something."

When Degeneres asked if a film version of "Friends" was being planned, Aniston joked: "Huge, huge, huge movie," before adding on a serious note: "No, we don't know. I don’t know yet. I don’t want to lead people on."

Asked if the recent get-together of the entire "Friends" cast was to let the team mull over a reunion prospect together, Aniston dismissed the notion, "We did that because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world."

Jennifer Aniston will be next seen in Apple TV's Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

