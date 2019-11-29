Jennifer Aniston Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Reunites with Ex-husband Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston, who celebrated Thanksgiving with her friends through the annual Friendsgiving feast, had the likes of Courtney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman as her guests. Also included in the guest list was Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Theroux took to his Instagram stories to post an image from the party, where he can be seen with the A-lister friend-group, alongside the caption, "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights."

In the image, one can see Justin smiling, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Courtney Cox. The Thanksgiving dinner also saw Friends star Courtney Cox give a heartfelt speech for Aniston, which was filmed by Justin. Cox could be seen shouting at Justin, "Justin, please stop filming me!"

Theroux, on his part, captioned the clip, "That time Court goes full Bill O'Reilly 'were doin it live on me."

The Insta stories also had a couple of images of Arnett Will and Jason Bateman hugging each other, and another, where Bateman looked like Bateman had fallen asleep.

Earlier in the day, Aniston had shared an image of prepping for the party with the caption, "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," referring to the time the Kimmel has asked Aniston to cook "Mexican food" so that he did not have to eat Thanksgiving food two days in a row.

Aniston and Theroux had begun dating in 2011 while filming Wanderlust and married in 2015. The couple, however, split in 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.