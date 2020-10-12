Jennifer Aniston Introduces Her Adorable Rescue Puppy Who 'Stole' Her Heart Immediately

Jennifer Aniston has an adorable new addition to her life. In a wholesome video on Instagram, the actress presents her four-legged friend. Jennifer reveals that her furry Labrador retriever is a rescued dog.

As the clip opens, we see the pooch named Lord Chesterfield is enjoying a siesta on Jennifer’s couch with a chewy bone still clenched in his mouth. "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?" inquires Jennifer in the video. "I think you have, “ she is heard whispering. The 51-year-old also penned down a note along with her post for the puppy.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family... this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes,” gushed Jennifer in the caption.

Millie Bobby Brown sent out love emoticons while Tennis star Maria Sharapova expressed, "Love at first sight." "I actually cannot deal with this cuteness. The name, the pose, everything. Congrats!!!!," exclaimed Lilly Collins. Julianne Moore sighed, "Oh my goodness!!"

Jennifer, who is a life-long animal lover, welcomed Lord Chesterfield to join her dearest pups, Clyde and Sophie. While the former is a Schnauzer mix, the latter is a white pit bull.