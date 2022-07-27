Jennifer Aniston Is a Beach Bum In Latest Instagram Post; Check Her Stunning Sunkissed Selfie

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is a beach bum in her latest Instagram post and we are loving it! The FRIENDS actress often pleases her fans by sharing glimpses of her personal and professional lives and recently she left them impressed with her stunning post. Recently, the Morning Show star took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie while relaxing on a breathtaking location and we can’t get over it.

The post sees the 53-year-old actress, dressed in a black OOTD. Jennifer Aniston accessorised her look with a pair of tinted glasses and a hat to go with it. Taking to the captions, she simply added a waving hand emoji, a sun and a heart emoji to her post.

Soon after the photo was shared, the actress got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. “Sunshine beauty,” wrote a fan. “Sun Goddess,” added another on. “Stunning,” added another fan.

Check her Instagram post here:

As fans would know, Jenifer Aniston trended big time last year when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion aired. Both she and co-star David Schwimmer confessed that they were crushing on each other, when they starred as friends/ lovers in the popular sitcom.

The We’re The Millers star might be a social media recluse largely but every time she shares a post, it does make its way to the trends list. Her first Instagram post was a selfie with F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi Instagram,” she had captioned the post, which managed to break the Internet.

Jennifer Aniston became a star after being in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. along with David, Lisa, Kourtney, and Matt. She essayed the role of Rachel Green – a rich girl, who makes it big in the fashion industry after serving cups of coffee at the Central Perk as a waitress.

Talking about her filmography, Jennifer Aniston has a successful career as she’s starred in romcoms such as We’re The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter and the Horrible Bosses series among many others. She reunited with her onscreen sister Reese Witherspoon for both seasons of The Morning Show. Reese starred as Rachel’s spoilt sister Jill Green in the popular sit-com Friends.

