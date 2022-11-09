Jennifer Aniston Leaves Little To Imagination In Bold Cover, Addresses Shocking Brad Pitt Divorce Rumours

All hail Jennifer Aniston! The Hollywood diva stunned everyone with her bold new cover. The Friends star has starred on the cover of Allure magazine wearing a sexy Chanel bra and flaunting her toned midriff. Leaving her golden locks down, Jennifer oozed confidence has she showed off her curves. While Jen’s jaw-dropping cover shoot already had everyone’s attention, the 53-year-old actress addressed the rumours surrounding the reason behind her and Brad Pitt’s divorce.

In an interview with the magazine, Jennifer said that the narrative that her husband left her because she was not giving him a child is ‘absolute lies’. Although she did not name Brad Pitt in the conversation, the actress seemed to be referring to the rumours that emerged during her and Brad’s split.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point,” she said.

Jennifer also revealed that there was a point in life when she was desperately trying to become pregnant, She recalled trying everything under the sun to have a baby. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she said. The Just Go With It actress added that she has ‘zero regrets’ about not having a baby.

