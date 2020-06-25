Jennifer Aniston on Being Typecast: 'Couldn't Get Rachel Green Off of My Back for the Life of Me’

Playing the same character for long can sometimes typecast them. Popular American actress Jennifer Aniston feels something similar happened to her after she played the iconic role of Rachel Green on the sitcom Friends for 10 years.

“I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me,” said The Morning Show actress in a drama actress’ roundtable discussion conducted by the Hollywood Reporter. After having acted in several movies and shows, Aniston admitted that she just “could not escape Rachel from Friends”. She felt as if it was “on all the time”.

She added, “I completely just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever because it was just constantly about trying to prove I was more than that (the character of Rachel Green).”

The actress felt that the first time she was able to shed the image was in the 2002 film The Good Girl. “The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t, that was such a relief to me,” Aniston said.

The We’re the Millers star recalled how worried she was to be able to perform well as someone other than her previous roles in the black comedy drama.

However, the actress’ love for Friends and the cast has not died out. She will be soon seen in the special reunion episode of Friends on HBO Max.

