Jennifer Aniston Opens Up on Her Friend's Battle with Covid-19, Asks Fans to Wear Masks

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has urged everyone to wear masks, giving the example of her close friend named Kevin who was diagnosed with Covid-19. She put up a picture of Kevin from the time when he was in the hospital, battling the virus.

"This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this... if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she captioned the post.

Aniston added, "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."

"PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers," she wrote.

Encouraging people to wear masks, she uploaded another image where she and her friend, actress Courteney Cox, are seen wearing similar masks.

In another post earlier this month, Aniston had written, "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."

Aniston's post was supported by other Hollywood actresses like Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore.