GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Holi | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jennifer Aniston Planning Girls-only Trip to Hawaii

Aniston's beach break comes after it was reported that prior to their split, she and Theroux spent a year living in separate wings of their shared Los Angeles home.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2018, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Aniston Planning Girls-only Trip to Hawaii
Aniston's beach break comes after it was reported that prior to their split, she and Theroux spent a year living in separate wings of their shared Los Angeles home.
(04:02)
Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston is planning a girls-only trip to Hawaii with 10 friends following a split from her husband Justin Theroux.

The couple, who married in 2015, announced their split on February 16 with a joint statement.

Now, after her friends have come rallying around her to give her support, it appears that she feels a sunny beach getaway could be just what she needs to feel better.

A source told thesun.co.uk: "Jen loves a beach vacation. There's nothing she finds more relaxing than a trip to the beach, or lying by the pool. Normally she goes to Mexico, to the same place, but she doesn't want to go to Mexico for a while because it reminds her too much of Justin."

"There's talk of her going to Hawaii with 10 friends, though - something really low key. Right now, her core group of 10 best friends are at her house.

"They have all been staying so she doesn't feel alone. It's like she's got a rotating squad of friends on hand at all times," the source added.

Aniston's beach break comes after it was reported that prior to their split, she and Theroux spent a year living in separate wings of their shared Los Angeles home.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES