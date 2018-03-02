Jennifer Aniston Planning Girls-only Trip to Hawaii

(04:02)Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston is planning a girls-only trip to Hawaii with 10 friends following a split from her husband Justin Theroux.The couple, who married in 2015, announced their split on February 16 with a joint statement.Now, after her friends have come rallying around her to give her support, it appears that she feels a sunny beach getaway could be just what she needs to feel better.A source told thesun.co.uk: "Jen loves a beach vacation. There's nothing she finds more relaxing than a trip to the beach, or lying by the pool. Normally she goes to Mexico, to the same place, but she doesn't want to go to Mexico for a while because it reminds her too much of Justin.""There's talk of her going to Hawaii with 10 friends, though - something really low key. Right now, her core group of 10 best friends are at her house."They have all been staying so she doesn't feel alone. It's like she's got a rotating squad of friends on hand at all times," the source added.Aniston's beach break comes after it was reported that prior to their split, she and Theroux spent a year living in separate wings of their shared Los Angeles home.