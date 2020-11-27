Jennifer Aniston Poses with Her Rescue Puppy Lord Chesterfield for Cutest Thanksgiving Post

Jennifer Aniston went all out with three fresh images on Instagram to say she is "grateful" on Thanksgiving Day. The 51-year-old actress posed with her new dog Lord Chesterfield at her mansion for the portraits.

The Friends star does not share too many posts on her Instagram account which has an impressive 35M followers. But for Thanksgiving she uploaded three images where she is seen doting on the rescue puppy that she adopted earlier this year.

In the snapshots, Aniston poses and plays with the cute dog, showing how much he's grown in just over a month. "We're grateful," she captioned the Instagram post. Take a look:

When she announced the furry new addition to her family in October, Aniston — who is also a dog mom to Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, her white pitbull — shared a video of the adorable dog sleeping with a bone in his mouth.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes," she had posted.

Aniston previously had a dog called Dolly, a white German Shepherd whom she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. Dolly died in July 2019.