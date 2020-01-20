Take the pledge to vote

SAG Awards: Brad Pitt Stopped Everything Backstage to Watch Jennifer Aniston's Acceptance Speech

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently came face to face at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Both of them won awards in their respective categories.

January 20, 2020
After bagging SAG Awards in their respective categories, exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met back stage and congratulated each other. Fans were in absolute awe at their reunion.

In his acceptance speech for his supporting performance in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Pitt joked about how his character in the film was a guy who “doesn’t get on with his wife.” After cracking the joke, a camera panned to his ex-wife Aniston, who smiled lovingly and clapped.

The duo was spotted backstage and snapped together. Pitt and Aniston looked like they were going to hug.

In a video, Pitt even stopped everything as he stood backstage to watch Aniston’s acceptance speech at the awards show.

The ex-couple won in their respective categories at SAG Awards. Aniston took home the award for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show, and Brad won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

The two had earlier attended the Golden Globes 2020 but did not meet each other. However, Brad had admitted that he won’t mind running into his ex. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about seeing her later in the evening. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. yeah." When asked that people wanted them to pose together for a picture, he brought the reference of her Friends re-union and said, "The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. ... That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years (2000-2005). Considered a rare 'Hollywood success', the relationship was widely publicized in press and earned the couple a huge fan following. News of their separation broke many hearts.

Despite the divorce, the two remain in touch as friends. Pitt had also attended Aniston's 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

