Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had to Deal With Bitter Memories While Filming Friends Reunion

The popular team of the cult sitcom Friends reunited one last time earlier this year on the sets of the 90s show, for the special episode. It provided a dose of nostalgia for all the fans who were left wanting more. Although it was a fun fest for fans, the same cannot be said about Jennifer Aniston, who played the much-loved character of Rachel Green.

Aniston has opened up about having to deal with bitter memories while filming the special reunion episode which compelled her to walk off-set quite a few times. “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Aniston had a highly publicised split with her former husband Brad Pitt right around the time the final season of Friends aired, way back in 2004. The reason for the split was widely reported to be Pitt’s then newfound love Angelina Jolie.

Speaking about having to face her past trauma while shooting for the reunion episode, Aniston said, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’”

Aniston has decided not to let past memories deter her from riding high on positivity. She said that the Friends team had much fun filming the reunion and expressed her amazement at how well they edited the show, cutting around her walkouts, especially since they were surrounded by cameras. She also said she believed that her past experience made her the woman that she is today.

Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden and directed by Ben Winston, was released on May 21 this year on HBO Max.

