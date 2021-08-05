Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Lost' Few Friends Who Didn't Get Covid Vaccine: 'It's a Real Shame'

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to light a new side of those whom we may have known for a long time. Many people are still refusing to wear face masks or even get vaccinated against the coronavirus. This behaviour has compelled some to cut ties with the anti-vaxxers or those who did not take the pandemic seriously. And this includes Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston.

In a recent interview, the 52-year-old actress opened up on how behaviour of some of her friends, whom she met on a regular basis, towards pandemic irked her. Even though many countries have lifted the pandemic-induced lockdown and strict restrictions, basic hygiene and prevention practices remain in place.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the American actress said that there is still a large group of people who are “anti-vaxxers” or just do not listen to the facts. The actress went on to say, “It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate.” Aniston told InStyle that she believes it is a person’s moral and professional obligation to inform, since “we are not all podded up and being tested every single day.” Calling it a “tricky” situation, Aniston said that everyone has the right to have their own opinion, but a lot of opinions do not feel anything except “fear or propaganda.”

Aniston, who appears on the cover of InStyle’s August issue, also mentioned that she mostly watched the news on her television during the time she spent at home under pandemic restrictions. The actress said that after a point she had to stop watching the news since she went through “news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic” because just like everyone else she too was hoping that one day she would hear something hopeful, but all she witnessed “was more insanity.”

