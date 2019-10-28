Jennifer Aniston Seals Her Friendship with Ellen DeGeneres with a Kiss on Her Chat Show

Jennifer Aniston, who recently made her debut on Instagram, has kept her fans hooked to her profile. Now, her very close friend and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres invited her for a chat on her show. And thereafter, Jennifer kissed DeGeneres and shared the tale with the world.

Jennifer appeared on the sets of Ellen's talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and kissed the renowned TV show host. It is evident how deep a friendship does Ellen and Jennifer share and the two have reaffirmed it many times. However, this time the two decided to take it to the next level and seal the deal with a kiss.

This happened when Jennifer appeared on the show some days after Howard Stern. Jennifer asked Ellen about the kiss the talk show host had shared with Stern.

When Jennifer curiously asked Ellen about the kiss, she informed Jennifer that she has kissed men despite her interest in women. Turning the tables on Jennifer, Ellen then asked about the last time she kissed a woman. While Jennifer was trying to come up with an appropriate reply, Ellen leaned towards her and offered to kiss.

Moments after the kiss, the Friends actor told Ellen, "You have very soft lips." Ellen, who shared the moment on Instagram, responded to Jennifer saying, "So do you."

On the work front, Jennifer will next appear with Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show. The two have previously shared the screen space on Friends, where the two were cast as sisters.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.