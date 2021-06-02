Jennifer Aniston Shares BTS Moments From Friends Reunion, Says She is ‘Still Basking in Love’

It seems Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, just like all of us,is not over with Friends: The Reunion episode yet. Days after the highly anticipated show released, Rachel Green of the popular 90s sitcom shared some BTS moments from the sets on social media. Delighting her 37.2 million fan-following, Jennifer posted some priceless pictures on Instagram right from the sets of the show.

Posting the epic gallery, the popular actress expressed how she is still basking in all the love she received from the recently released Friends: The Reunion. Jennifer thanked everyone, from her co-stars to the director and those who gave special appearance on the show.

Jennifer was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the much-awaited special episode. Posing with the co-stars, the actress described the first snap as “the bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide." Tagging David, the actress wittingly added that his face says it all.

Another one was a candid capture featuring David with Justin and Hailey Bieber,who were special guests on the show. Popstar Bieber appeared during the special segment — Friends-themed fashion show.

Next, the actress posed with "Papa" James Burrows, the famed director of Friends,who played a big role in establishing the OG6 cast's camaraderie on and off the screen in the early stages of the show.Besides all these Hollywood stars, Lady Gaga also performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat with Kudrow.David Beckham was also among other renowned personalities who made special appearances.

As per reports, Friends: The Reunion was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California. It was the first time that the star cast of the show was back in one frame together after the show was wrapped 17 years ago. The popular show Friends was a remarkable hit as it ran for about 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

