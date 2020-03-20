Jennifer Aniston Shares Quarantine Time with Her Pet Clyde

Actress Jennifer Aniston gave a sneak peek into her indoor experience as she is in social isolation to fight the



spread of Covid-19.The Friends alum shared a hilarious video on Instagram featuring her quarantine pet partner. In the IG story, her pooch Clyde, mix of baby gray fur schnauzer has tossed aside his toy and is lost in thought.

Jennifer posted puppy paw prints, a face with a mask, an emoji thinking of the face and the heart along with the moment and wrote, “Clyde has deep quarantine thoughts”.

"Clyde tendo pensamentos profundos na quarentena... ❤️"



Jennifer Aniston via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/x7bIGBRDAT — Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) March 19, 2020

Earlier, The Morning Show star had shared a snap with the pooch. In the picture, Clyde posed with a stuffed toy in her mouth and ‘I Voted’ sticker on her head. Aniston captioned the post, “EVERY VOTE COUNTS.”

The adorable video of Clyde came amid rumours of Aniston and ex-flame, Brad Pitt’s secret beach wedding. The former lovebirds caused waves since they affectionately reunited backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2020. Brad, 56, was reportedly seen touching Aniston’s wrist and having a brief friendly chat with her.

Later, they were spotted together at Guy Oseary’s bash following this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The We’re the Millers actress had given the Oscar event a miss but congratulated her ex-husband on his big win (Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) during the annual Oscars party. Reportedly, Aniston and Pitt are to exchange vows in a secret ceremony in Cabo to avoid publicity.