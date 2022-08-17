Jennifer Aniston Slips Into a Sexy Bikini and Soaks In The Sun In Pictures From Her Recent Vacay

Jennifer Aniston’s latest post on Instagram deserves the internet’s attention. In her latest post, the Just Go With It actress shared pictures from her recent beach outing along with her friends. Jennifer was seen enjoying a day out in the sun, sunbathing and enjoying their time by the beach side. They were accompanied by Amanda’s husband and actor Jason Bateman, who was snapped while working on his tab.

Jennifer stunned her fans with her perfect beach body. She wore a black and pink bikini and left her fans awestruck with her toned legs and chiseled abs. The FRIENDS fame flaunted her toned arms, and washboards, and looked perfectly dressed for the beach with the right accessories.

She shared a video of the spotless white stretches of sand that will make you green with envy. She also took a selfie wearing sunglasses and the photo also featured her friend in the background in a white cropped shirt over a black bikini.

In another look, Jennifer sported curly blonde hair and a blue sleeveless dress, as she posed for a photo with Amanda. She captioned the post as, “Take us back” with a folded hands emoji. Jennifer and Jason have been good friends for a long time now and have worked together in movies like Office Christmas Party and The Switch.

In July, the actress had dropped a glimpse of her beach vacation. She looks pretty basking in the sun, wearing black beachwear and a summer hat in the photo.

Jennifer is best known for playing the role of Rachel Green in FRIENDS. She reunited with her fellow cast members Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer last year for a special reunion show, Friends: The Reunion.

