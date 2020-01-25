Jennifer Aniston Surprises Friends Fans on the Sets of Central Perk, Watch Video

American actress Jennifer Aniston recently paid a visit to the Central Perk coffee house sets of American sitcom series Friends. Jennifer, who is currently filling in as guest host for her friend Ellen DeGeneres in the popular talk show The Ellen DeGeneres, shared a clip from her visit.

In the video, the Horrible Bosses star is seen ducking behind the iconic orange couch where the sitcom followers were seated to get themselves photographed. She then suddenly popped out from her hide when fans were least expecting.

Jennifer was witnessed photo-bombing the enthusiasts’ ‘fan moment’, who were sitting on the couch holding coffee cups. They were getting their souvenir snapshots while talking about their favorite friend from Friends. Jennifer, in good humor, scolded fans, who didn’t cite her character Rachel Green as their beloved.

A curious fan asked Jennifer if the epic show was truly filmed on the very set to which she responded, "I live here, so."

After presenting the video, the We’re the Millers actress waved to all her fans in the audience, who she met on the sets and said, "Now that you guys are here, you get to watch your third favorite Friend."

Prior to sharing her surprise visit on Ellen’s show, she revealed that the Friends’ Central Perk set has officially become a part of the Hollywood tour.

Recently, Jennifer made headlines for her epic reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles.

