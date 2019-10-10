Jennifer Aniston Thinks Marvel is 'Diminishing' Movie Industry, Wants the Romantic Era Back

Over the past decade, there has been an outburst in the superhero genre. Not only the genre has created a niche mass followers for itself, but it is also dominating the box office with spectacular earnings. And recently, by saying Marvel movies are not cinema, Martin Scorses's has started a new debate in the industry.

And now, Jennifer Aniston has expressed her opinion on superhero genre saying that she finds Marvel movies ‘diminishing’ and is longing for the days when moviegoers would rush to theaters to watch classic romantic comedies.

The actress returns to the small screen in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. When asked why she decided to return to TV, she told Variety. "It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, “Wow, that’s better than what I just did.” And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen."

She added, "I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl."

Recently, filmmaker Martin Scorsese expressed his disinterest in Marvel films. The filmmaker said that he doesn't consider Marvel films as cinema and likened them to "theme parks".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.