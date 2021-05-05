Jennifer Aniston Urges Followers to Spread Awareness About Second Covid Wave in India

As India continues to face the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus, many celebrities not just from India but from Hollywood as well have raised their voice to send help to the country. With the shortage of oxygen, medicines and other essential medical equipment in the country, several fundraisers from international communities are lending a supporting hand to the country.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston used her social media platform to urge her 36.5 million followers to spread awareness regarding the development and even donate if they can to a relief aid that is providing immediate support to the patients in India who are facing the severe symptoms of coronavirus. The 52-year-old actress shared information regarding the developing situation in India on her Instagram story and wrote that a severe second wave of coronavirus has swept over.

The nation is setting global records for new infections each day over the past week. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3,780 deaths due to the infection and around 3.82 lakh new cases of coronavirus. This took the total number of recorded infections to 2,06,65,148 till now, with over 3,82,315 deaths, according to official data.

Jennifer also mentioned the relief aid providing organisation, Americares, which is currently sending PPE, ventilators, and other supplies to India. The actress mentioned in her story that the organisation is also providing essential medicines, teledoc support, and educating communities living in poverty on how to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

In the following story, Jennifer wrote that one does not have to donate money to the organisation but they can spread the word and build awareness regarding the work the organisation is doing.

Besides Jennifer, several international celebrities have extended their support to fundraisers that are sending help to India. Actress Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas also started a fundraiser at Give India to send essential medical aid to the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here