Jennifer Aniston Was Asked to Slim Down Significantly for 'Friends' Role
Jennifer Aniston was asked to lose around 13.6 kilograms in order to portray Rachel Green in 'Friends'.
Image of Jennifer Aniston, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Jennifer Aniston was forced to drop 30 pounds (14kg) in order to land her career launching role on "Friends".
In a new book released as part of the 25th anniversary of the iconic series, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era", author Saul Austerlitz said Aniston was asked to slim down significantly in order to portray Rachel Green, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood," Austerlitz says in his book. "Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress -- it was a tough place to be a woman -- and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her."
He added: "Aniston was hardly fat -- everyone could see she was beautiful -- but at the show she would one day become indelibly associated with, later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds."
Aniston had previously talked about the pressure she faced to be skinny in a 1996 cover story for Rolling Stone.
The "We're the Millers" star, now 50, appeared on the hit from 1994 until 2004.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog'
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast