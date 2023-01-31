For Jennifer Aniston, breaking the internet is nothing new. Be it joining Instagram in her usual F.R.I.E.N.D.S style or sharing a breaktaking photo from a magazine shoot. And now, she has done it again. Jennifer, on Monday, shared the trailer of her next film - Murder Mystery 2 - and occupied the top spot on the list of trends. No, not just for her performance in the trailer but also because she was spotted wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga in it. Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s 2019 film of the same name. The story in the second part picks up four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz solved their first murder mystery. In one of the sequences, the couple are invited to the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island.

That’s when one can see Jenifer Aniston wearing a white Manish Malhotra lehenga alongside Adam Sandler, who is also seen wearing an ivory sherwani. Sharing the trailer, the actress announced the release date of the film on Netflix. She wrote, “We’re baa-aack…..March 31!” In the comments section, the official account of the Indian designer’s label – Manish Malhotra World – dropped a white heart icon.

Take a look:

Manish Malhotra World, on their Instagram Stories, also shared glimpses of Jennifer Aniston looking gorgeous in an Indian attire. See here:

A fan page dedicated to celebrities’ trending looks also shared stills from the Murder Mystery 2 trailer featuring Jennifer Aniston in the Manish Malhotra creation. In the comments section, the label, as well as many fans dropped heart emojis. “OMG, my Indian heart! ahh she looks soooo good!” commented a fan while another wrote, “She is looking so amazing in an Indian attire. Just pretty.” Another comment read, “Just can’t wait to see her in the film wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble.”

Murder Mystery 2, directed by Jeremy Garelick, is a comedy-mystery that also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon in key roles. The first installment of the movie was released back in 2019, which was a massive success.

Read all the Latest Movies News here