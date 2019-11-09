Jennifer Aniston Wonders Why She was Missing from Courteney Cox's Lunch Date

Actress Courteney Cox sent Friends fans into a frenzy with her selfie with former co-star Matthew Perry from a lunch date. But that has left actress and close friend Jennifer Aniston wondering why didn't she get an invite to the lunch. Cox played Monica Geller and Perry was seen as Chandler Bing on the phenomenally successful sitcom.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #RealFriends," Cox wrote alongside the image, which she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Aniston, who broke records when she joined Instagram last month with a debut photograph of a recent Friends reunion, was asked about Cox's picture and she had a very important question, reports etonline.com.

"I know! How come we don't get invited to that?" Aniston, who was seen as Rachel Green in the show, joked.

Aniston said getting support from Cox and Lisa Kudrow as she joined Instagram "meant the world" to her. "It's incredible. It's like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking," Aniston said of getting love and support from her friends.

Aniston had recently hinted that the cast might reunite, even if it's as part of a different project.

What might the right project be?

"Oh god, there's a lot of different ideas, but who knows?" she said.

