Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jennifer Aniston's FRIENDS Themed Welcome for Matthew Perry Takes Us Back in Time

After Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to welcome Matthew Perry with a video from an episode of 'FRIENDS'.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jennifer Aniston Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston recently broke the internet when she became the fastest celebrity to reach a million followers when she joined Instagram. Now, her Friends pal Matthew Perry has followed suit, becoming the last of the cast member to be on the social media site.

To welcome her co-star, Jennifer posted a throwback picture of her with Matthew along with a clip from the show. The video, which is from season 4 episode 12 of the sitcom called The One With The Embryos shows Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer) trying to guess what Chandler's (Matthew) job is.

Chandler Bing's job has always been a source of jokes in the show as none of his friends ever knew what it was. It is revealed much later that he does "statistical analysis and data reconfiguration." In the episode recalled by Jennifer on Instagram, Monica and Rachel lose their big apartment to Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler because they do not know the answer to the question.

"I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap... Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Matthew's first photo on Instagram was a video clip of his character Chandler doing his signature bad dancing. "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..." he wrote.

Check it out:

While rumours of a Friends reunion show has been making rounds for a while, nothing has been finalised yet, according to reports.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram