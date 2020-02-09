Jennifer Aniston's FRIENDS Themed Welcome for Matthew Perry Takes Us Back in Time

Jennifer Aniston recently broke the internet when she became the fastest celebrity to reach a million followers when she joined Instagram. Now, her Friends pal Matthew Perry has followed suit, becoming the last of the cast member to be on the social media site.

To welcome her co-star, Jennifer posted a throwback picture of her with Matthew along with a clip from the show. The video, which is from season 4 episode 12 of the sitcom called The One With The Embryos shows Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer) trying to guess what Chandler's (Matthew) job is.

Chandler Bing's job has always been a source of jokes in the show as none of his friends ever knew what it was. It is revealed much later that he does "statistical analysis and data reconfiguration." In the episode recalled by Jennifer on Instagram, Monica and Rachel lose their big apartment to Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler because they do not know the answer to the question.

"I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap... Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Matthew's first photo on Instagram was a video clip of his character Chandler doing his signature bad dancing. "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..." he wrote.

Check it out:

While rumours of a Friends reunion show has been making rounds for a while, nothing has been finalised yet, according to reports.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.