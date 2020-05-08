MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jennifer Aniston's Representative Dismisses Reports of Brad Pitt's Daughter Calling Her ‘Mommy'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's representative has dismissed reports that claimed Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has started calling the actress ‘mommy'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Jennifer Aniston's representative has dismissed reports claiming that Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has started calling her ‘mommy'.

The Australian weekly publication, New Idea magazine, recently claimed that Shiloh, 13, had developed a "special bond" with the former "Friends" actress before the COVID-19 lockdown.

"They've been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh," said a source in that report.

Aniston's representative has come forward to set the record straight, reports express.co.uk.

"This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality," said the representative.

The claims come after sections of the media reported that Pitt's estranged wife and actress Angelina Jolie had banned her children -- Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 -- from meeting Pitt's former lover Aniston.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Aniston had a few flirtatious encounters during the award season, making fans curious if a romantic reunion was about to happen. In January, Aniston and Pitt were spotted backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he touched her wrist and they chatted a while.

The pair shared another moment during the awards ceremony as Pitt accepted a supporting actor prize for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood". He quipped that "it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch". The camera then cut to Aniston, who could be seen clapping at the joke.

At the Golden Globes, she looked delighted when he was declared Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading