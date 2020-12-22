Jennifer Aniston's Sultry Post on Self-love is Taking Over the Internet, See Pic

American actress Jennifer Aniston created a stir on the internet with an alluring picture of her. Reminding everyone about self-love, she Shared a monochromatic picture where she can be seen perching on a bathroom sink and kissing her mirror reflection.

“What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there. Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives),” she wrote.

As soon as she dropped the picture, her friends, as well as fans, went crazy over it. Kelly Wearstler took to the comment section and wrote, “BEAUTY... XK,” while, model Poppy Delevingne commented, “AMAZING.” Many other celebs, including Jameela Jamil, Manon Mathews, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and Kathy Najimy also dropped a comment on the post.

The 51-year old actress often treats her fans with drooling and stunning pictures. Earlier, she shared a picture of pampering herself. In the snap, she can be seen putting a skin-mask and enjoying a glass of drink as she posed for the camera. Her caption reads, “Emmys prep... in my other mask. Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s upcoming show, The Morning Show Season 2 has been put on hold after a crew member on the sets tested positive for COVID-19 . The actress has resumed shooting for the show in October 2020 as she announced the same by posting a BTS picture from the sets.

She also penned a note for the team of the show, which reads, “What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it.”

Jennifer will also be seen in Hail Mary, First Ladies and Murder Mystery 2. She also has an untitled project with Sophie Goodhart in her kitty.