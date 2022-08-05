Jennifer Coolidge Admits Sleeping With 200 People After American Pie: 'Got Lots Of Sexual Action'

American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series American Pie. Playing the character of a sensuous mom, changed her personal life drastically. In a recent interview, Jennifer talked about the benefits of doing the movie and revealed that her role in the 1999 sex comedy series brought a lot of sexual action into her life. She also claimed to have slept with around ‘200 people’ after doing the film.

“I was so happy for American Pie and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” the 60-year-old actress told Variety. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with,” she added.

In the film America Pie, Coolidge’s character had a sexual affair with her son, Stifler’s classmate. The movie also starred Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and Chris Klein among others.

