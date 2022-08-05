Jennifer Coolidge Admits To Sleeping With 200 People After American Pie; Shah Rukh Khan Takes a Break With Darlings

American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series American Pie. Playing the character of a sensuous mom, changed her personal life drastically. In a recent interview, Jennifer talked about the benefits of doing the movie and revealed that her role in the 1999 sex comedy series brought a lot of sexual action into her life. She also claimed to have slept with around ‘200 people’ after doing the film.

Also Read: Jennifer Coolidge Admits To Sleeping With 200 People After American Pie: ‘Got Lots Of Sexual Action’

Alia Bhatt’s first production venture, Darlings released on Netflix today and the actress has been receiving praises from fans and critics alike. Co-produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles besides Alia. After the release, King Khan, who has always been supportive of Alia, took to social media to share that he will be spending his day off watching the film.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Takes a Break From Hectic Schedule With Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and Snacks

Benny Blanco channels his inner ARMY in the music video of Bad Decisions, which marks his first collaboration with the Bangtan Boys aka BTS and Snoop Dogg. After piquing the interests of the fans with fun promo videos, the complete music video was released today, August 5. For this, he got on board BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Through this MV, he represents every ARMY ever. The video shows an enthusiastic Benny looking forward to attending a BTS concert and gives a glimpse of his fan-boy side.

Also Read: BTS: Benny Blanco is Every ARMY Ever Before a Bangtan Concert in Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg

Kunal Verma is the latest celebrity to join the trend of posing nude or semi-nude, a way to show solidarity with the recent photoshoot by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer had, a few weeks earlier, posed nude for a magazine photoshoot, parking debate all across. Several stars showed their support to the actor, and some took it a notch higher by actually sharing semi-nude pictures. Now, Tujh Sang Preet Lagaai Sajna actor also joined the trend.

Also Read: Kunal Verma Poses Nude in Latest Picture; Fan Says ‘Ranveer Singh Ne Ladke Bigaad Diye’

Deepika Padukone is one of the few Bollywood actors who never shy away from talking about her mental health. The actress has been unapologetically vocal about her own mental illness and struggles with her mental health. In a recent interaction, Deepika shared that she was suicidal at one point in time and thanked her mother for recognizing the signs of her depression.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Shares She Was Suicidal, Credits Her Mother for Recognising Signs of Depression

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here