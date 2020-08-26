Jennifer Garner’s Dramatically Tearful Reaction to The Office Finale, Watch Video

Actress Jennifer Garner’s reaction to the conclusion of 'The Office' series was rather emotional. The 48-year-old finished watching all nine seasons of the hit show and couldn’t hold her tears back after the finale. She posted a slow-motion video to Instagram, dramatically shedding a tear to say despite watching an episode a day of the NBC comedy during quarantine with her children, it’s over.

Wearing a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt, Garner narrated the footage of herself crying. She says, "Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you've ever heard of the show, 'The Office,' you should try it. It's wonderful".

“You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings," she added.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently, we are sensitive people--the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too".

The popular American sitcom was aired from 2005 to 2013. To sign off the sobbing but absolutely hilarious video, she used one of the show's famous lines, "Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica".