Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child with Husband Cooke Maroney

Besides starring in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo diCaprio, Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence is also looking forward to a personal good news. The American actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The Academy Award-winning actress is married to New York-based art gallery director and will soon be becoming a mother according to a report by DailyMail. The 31-year-old actor had tied the knot with Maroney back in October 2019 at a wedding in Rhode Island.

According to pictures shared by Daily Mail, Lawrence was seen walking the streets of New York with her slight baby bump visible. The pictures clicked by paparazzi showed Lawrence in a white t-shirt and floral overalls.

Lawrence was first spotted with Maroney in June 2018 by the paparazzi. It is reported that the two were apparently introduced to each other by the actress's best friend, Laura Simpson. After months of dating, Lawrence was engaged to the art gallery director in 2019. The actress opened up about her relationship with Maroney in Catt Sadler's NAKED With Catt Sandler podcast in 2019. The actress said that earlier she was not at a place where she wanted to get married but after meeting Maroney she wanted to marry him.

The actress confirmed that the feeling was mutual and the couple wanted to “commit fully.” Lawrence described Maroney as her best friend and she wanted to “legally bind him” to her forever. The couple decided to tie the knot in October at Belcourt estate in Newport, Rhode Island, in front of a star-studded guest list including Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, and Sienna Miller.

Both Lawrence and Maroney are absent from social media and like to maintain keep their personal affairs private from the public eye.

