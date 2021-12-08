Jennifer Lawrence Had ‘Ton of Sex’ During Her Three-Year-Long Acting Hiatus

Jennifer Lawrence is making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress recently made a jaw-dropping appearance flaunting her baby bump at the premiere event of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up. And, now we have a video of the actress from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jennifer, who took a break from acting following her marriage with Cooke Maroney in 2019, also revealed some details of her personal life on the show.

As the host asked “What did you do for the last 3 years”, the actress had a look at her baby bump and said in a calm manner, “I just had ton of sex”. The comment left everyone immediately bursting into laughter.

Colbert joined the joke, saying it is good for her and did a handshake with the actress. Lawrence later remarked that she was joking. The Hunger Games star said that she cooked and cleaned a lot during the pandemic.

The late-night host then enquired the actress about her sabbatical, asking if she had taken a permanent break from the acting, and if so, then what would be her backup plan. “I think I would be a really good housekeeper,” Lawrence replied with a straight face.

The 31-year-old was on the show to promote Don’t Look Up. The satirical science fiction film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and a host of other actors. The film is helmed by Adam McKay who is known for the 2015 biographical comedy-drama The Big Short which was based on the 2008 financial crisis.

Lawrence is one of the youngest actresses in Hollywood to win the Academy Award. She was named the Best Actress for her performance in the 2012 drama Silver Linings Playbook.

