LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
Reuters pictures
Loading...
Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, the actress' representative confirmed to PEOPLE. Lawrence, 28, has reportedly been dating Maroney for over eight years.

Page Six recently reported that the Oscar winner had been spotted wearing what was described as a "massive ring" while out to dinner with Maroney in New York City.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it,” a source told the outlet. “The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

A few days earlier, the couple was spotted on another date in the West Village.

A representative of the actor confirmed to the outlet that the couple will be getting married soon.

She was first romantically linked to Maroney in June 2018. They are reported to have been introduced by Lawrence's best friend Laura Simpson.

Before Maroney, Lawrence was in relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in 2017's mother!.

Follow @news18movies for more





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram