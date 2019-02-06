English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lawrence is Engaged to Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney.
Reuters pictures
Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, the actress' representative confirmed to PEOPLE. Lawrence, 28, has reportedly been dating Maroney for over eight years.
Page Six recently reported that the Oscar winner had been spotted wearing what was described as a "massive ring" while out to dinner with Maroney in New York City.
“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it,” a source told the outlet. “The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”
A few days earlier, the couple was spotted on another date in the West Village.
A representative of the actor confirmed to the outlet that the couple will be getting married soon.
She was first romantically linked to Maroney in June 2018. They are reported to have been introduced by Lawrence's best friend Laura Simpson.
Before Maroney, Lawrence was in relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in 2017's mother!.
