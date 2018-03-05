GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jennifer Lawrence is The Icon Amongst Youngsters: Timothee Chalamet

At the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, the 22-year-old actor reacted to Lawrence's huge crush on him

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Timothee Chalamet says actress Jennifer Lawrence, who can't stop gushing about him, is an icon amongst young people.

At the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, the 22-year-old actor reacted to Lawrence's huge crush on him, reports etonline.com.

"I don't know if she said it exactly like that," Chalamet blushed when asked about Lawrence's comments hat he is "so, so talented and hot".

While promoting her new movie, "Red Sparrow", last month, she also said she is "buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30".

"I didn't realise he was so young. Tell him to wait!" she said.

Chalamet said on Saturday: "As I've said before, she's a total legend. She's an icon amongst young people where it's tough to have a career at a young age, and she's done that and then some. So, what an honour."

"I've gotten to meet her a couple times. She's awesome. She's really... this whole ride has been f**king crazy," he added.

