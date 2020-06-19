Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Speak Out Against Racial Injustice: 'I Cannot Be Silent'

Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's killing last month. The Oscar-winning actress has gone public on her own verified Twitter account with the handle @JLawrence_RepUs.

In her first tweet, Lawrence retweeted a video from the organization RepresentUs — which the actress is a board member of — featuring actor Omar Epps detailing the high percentage of black men incarcerated in the United States.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

Lawrence's second tweet features a personal statement from the actress regarding the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her own home by Louisville Metro Police in March. The officers involved in Taylor's murder have yet to be charged and are still employed by the LMPD.

"As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable," the Kentucky native wrote.

"Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankinson, the more trust erodes," the actress continued. "I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD's insufficient response to Breonna Taylor's murder.

Lawrence added, "We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName."

Follow @News18Movies for more