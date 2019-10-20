Take the pledge to vote

Jennifer Lawrence Says 'I Do' To Cooke Marooney in a Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Marooney married in Rhode Island. The two have been dating since June 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.

Updated:October 20, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Jennifer Lawrence is officially a married woman now! The Silver Linings Playbook actress and art gallerist Cooke Marooney hitched in a private yet star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island's luxurious mansion, Belcourt of Newport owned by Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. The estate, designed in 1894 was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.

According to People, the Oscar-winning actress wore a Dior dress for the ceremony.

The couple threw a reception for 150 guests which included JLaw's best friends Emma Stone and Amy Schumer, Adele, Sienna Miller and Kris Jenner. Lawrence and Marooney have been linked together since June 2018 and were reported to have been engaged since February this year.

The rehearsal dinner took place in Rose Island, where the couple hosted 140 guests which also included Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, and Director David O Russel. Lawrence's frequent co-star and "work Husband" Bradley Cooper was also rumoured to be in attendance.

In a recent podcast interview called Naked With Catt Saddler, JLaw opened up about her now-husband for the first time. “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence said about Marooney. “He really is, and he gets better.”

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress said when asked why she chose to marry him.

"How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, also starring Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner and ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult among others.

