Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

The Don’t Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. As reported by TMZ, the actress welcomed her first child in Los Angeles. However, the birth date and the gender of the child have not been revealed so far.

The reports of Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy made headlines last year when the actress was snapped in New York City. Not just this, but in December 2021, Jennifer also made a stunning red carpet appearance when she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Apart from this, when Jennifer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promo one of her films, she was asked about how she spent her coronavirus-induced lockdown period. To this, the actress gave a savage reply and said, “I just had a ton of sex."

For the unversed, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who owns an art gallery, started dating each other in 2018. Reportedly, they were introduced by Lawrence’s close friend. The couple tied the knot in 2019 with an intimate ceremony at Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Several of Lawrence’s friends and celebrities were also snapped at her beautiful wedding. Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner had attended the wedding back then.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the youngest actresses in Hollywood to win the Academy Award. She was also named as the Best Actress for her performance in the 2012 drama Silver Linings Playbook. She was last seen in Don’t Look Up which was released in December 2021. It was a satirical science fiction that also featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep among other actors. The film was helmed by Adam McKay who is known for the 2015 biographical comedy-drama The Big Short.

