Jennifer Lawrence Working on Docu Series on MeToo Movement
According to a source, Lawrence and Sadler are developing a series inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood.
(Images: Getty Images)
New York: Actress Jennifer Lawrence is working on a series project inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood.
While promoting her film Red Sparrow here, Lawrence said that she has partnered with former E! News anchor Sadler for a series project, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"I'm going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler," she said.
When asked to elaborate, she declined further comment, saying: "I wasn't supposed to announce that but I am."
The source added that the pair are looking to take a deep dive into issues facing women today and have brought Stephanie Soechtig into the mix to direct, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Soechtig is a documentary director known for exploring America's gun violence epidemic and its problem with obesity. The team is looking to fast track the docuseries once they secure a distributor.
