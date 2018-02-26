GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jennifer Lawrence Working on Docu Series on MeToo Movement

According to a source, Lawrence and Sadler are developing a series inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood.

IANS

Updated:February 26, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
New York: Actress Jennifer Lawrence is working on a series project inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood.

While promoting her film Red Sparrow here, Lawrence said that she has partnered with former E! News anchor Sadler for a series project, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I'm going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler," she said.

When asked to elaborate, she declined further comment, saying: "I wasn't supposed to announce that but I am."

According to a source, Lawrence and Sadler are developing a series inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood.

The source added that the pair are looking to take a deep dive into issues facing women today and have brought Stephanie Soechtig into the mix to direct, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Soechtig is a documentary director known for exploring America's gun violence epidemic and its problem with obesity. The team is looking to fast track the docuseries once they secure a distributor.

