Jennifer Lee Claims Elsa Not Coming Out as Gay in Frozen 2

With the representation of LGBT characters becoming more and more prominent throughout films and television shows, people are eager to see the concept being embraced by every studio possible. Fans' eyes were currently set on Disney's Elsa ahead of the character's next appearance in Frozen 2. While they had been hoping that the character comes out as homosexual, co-director Jennifer Lee claimed that will not be the case.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that the doors of having a girlfriend are shut on Elsa forever. Jennifer Lee revealed in a round table discussion at Walt Disney Animation Studio in Burbank that the journey of their characters had been planned when Frozen's first installment was being made.

Elaborating on the discussion regarding Elsa, Lee said, "One thing that came out clear was that she wasn’t ready for a relationship at all. She was still getting used to the fact that people were accepting her and she still had so many questions about her powers. The big thing with this film is that this woman is carrying the weight of the kingdom on her shoulders and is wrestling with this extraordinary power. It was this feeling on which she is focusing on and that is a lot."

Following the announcement of a sequel being made, in 2016 fans took to Twitter with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend. Going by Jennifer Lee's words it might be possible for that to happen, just not anytime soon.

Frozen 2 will see Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad reprise their roles from the first film. It is set to release on November 22.

