Jennifer Lopez Addresses Criticism Over Changing Last Name to Affleck, Says It Feels Romantic

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. She revealed the news in her newsletter in July, 2022. She signed off the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

On their Nevada marriage license, JLo changed her legal name to Jennifer Affleck. In her December 2022 Vogue cover story, Jennifer opened up about why she made the change to her last name. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

When asked if Ben was open to taking up her last name, JLo laughed and said, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

The Marry Me actress also talked about reconnecting with Ben, whom she was first engaged to in the early 2000s before they split. They got back together almost two decades later, saying “I do” in Las Vegas this past summer before celebrating their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family just over a month later.

“I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real,” she said.

